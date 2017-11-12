Good things are happening

GIVING credit where it is due is a good thing to do but which is not often done. Recently, two young ladies that are close to me shared a positive experience with a 911 call. They witnessed a robbery/car jacking and made a call to 911 while it was occuring. The call was answered and she reported what was happening. They offered to drive the victim to the station since her car was taken. They were very impressed that 911 had already alerted the police before they arrived. Swift action like this from citizens and the police can contribute to a major reduction in criminal activities. A five-year -old was in the car and also saw what happened. He told his mom he thought bad guys were only in movies and not real life.

We just have to continue to pray for our nation and on Sunday, we did a lot of that at Love and Faith. We had such a tremendous worship. Pastor Brooks’ sermon was based on the message from Mount Tabor. I learnt so much about the various important functions of salt and the importance of us being the salt of the earth.

After church, I decided to attend the Guyana Open Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Course. The atmosphere was beautiful and relaxing and the food was delicious. I love going to the golf course not only to enjoy golf but to interact with people I have not seen in a while. Avinash Persaud won again for the eighth time in the men’s category. Christine Sukhram also was undefeated and copping the title for the eighth time, as well. I told her that I will challenge her next year and she is so certainly up to the challenge. I do play a little golf but I probably need Tiger Woods to coach me to beat her , but I will still try.

I am the type of person that will prefer to try and fail than fail to try. So I invite you all to come and witness the most exciting Guyana Open for 2018. The high point of my evening was the pleasant drive along the road. I must mention that Minister David Patterson is a man to his word. Last year my colleague, Debert Cook ,who is the publisher of African American Golf Digest was excited to visit the Lusignan Golf Course. She is looking at the possibility of hosting a high-level tournament here. I was so embarrassed at the state of the road and the garbage along the way. I told Minister of what transpired and he assured me that he will have the road done and it was done. Thank you, Minister David Patterson and best wishes to you and your Ministry, as you continue to contribute to the development of beautiful Guyana.

The next highlight was the first Putting Competition for Schools. Male and female teams from Queens College, The Bishop’s High School and St. Rose’s High participated and the latter were the winners. I must commend Aleem from Nexgen for his vision to include the young people in the golfing arena. This is how the sport will develop and trigger interest from a new audience. The youth are the future of our nation and we need to encourage and involve them more.

I chatted with some of the young men and women reassuring them that they all are winners, for just participating in this historic event. They are truly pioneers.

‘A strenuous effort must be made to train young people to think for themselves and take independent charge of their lives’- Anne Sullivan

