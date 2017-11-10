Way cleared for syndicates

…Min. Trotman to probe concerns raised by body

AFTER months of delays members of the National Mining Syndicates were on Friday permitted to start working on lands approved by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) as their paperwork is being processed.

The announcement follows a commitment by subject Minister Raphael Trotman to investigate concerns raised by the body over the last few months. Last September, the minister had met with the members of the syndicates at the Cara Lodge and committed to investigating all complaints and concerns. On Friday, during a meeting at the Marriott Hotel, Trotman and Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, informed the anxious bunch of the good news.

The minister told the miners that Guyanese have the right to earn an honest living and reminded that it was his government, the APNU+AFC administration, which promised ‘the good life.’ He acknowledged that there have been lots of cross-talking among stakeholders which has in fact caused much confusion.

“As a Christmas gift, Minister Broomes and I had a discussion and what we decided that in the meantime, you all could start working the lands you have been allocated,” declared Minister Trotman. His announcement caused much excitement as miners have for months been lobbying the administration to assist them with lands to work.

“If there is a hold-up, it is not at the government’s end – you all are free, start mobilising and I know you will do well. This initiative will transform mining, it will transform Guyana and even when oil comes we are always going to be a mining people,” Trotman declared, but cautioned the miners to follow the rules and regulations established by the mining authority.

Some syndicates have applied for more than 10 blocks to work, but the minister noted that the extra blocks would only be allocated after a one-year review. “The others you applied for will not be given out now. You will start with 10,” the minister said, noting that he had dispatched a letter to the GGMC dated October 12 and addressed to acting Commissioner, Newell Dennison, directing him to keep the additional lands in reserve pending a final decision. Applications for lands should be limited to 10 blocks, the minister said.

Dennison, who was present at the meeting Friday, has acknowledged receiving the missive. As it relates to the Berbice Mining Syndicate, the minister thanked its President Kester Wade, whom he said has been extremely patient.

That group had applied to the Ministry of Natural Resources for permission to mine at Parish Peak, located in the Upper Berbice area, but was informed that the land has been reserved for conservation. Wade had continually pleaded with the ministers for the land, noting that his syndicate has some 200 members who are struggling to provide for their families. The Ministry of Natural Resources in April had said the Parish Peak area located in the Upper Berbice area is restricted to mining.

“Mr Wade, I know that you have had much grief. We have no desire to frustrate any syndicate. Some of us went over the parish peak area recently and saw nothing happening there and in fact Mr Wade has written me, and I sent some documents on it to him,” said Minister Trotman, who disclosed that he has since asked GGMC commissioner Dennison to respond to that which he (Trotman) had discovered.

“I raised the matter with Mr Dennison and I have asked for a response…I was shown a list where three persons were given prospective licence (PL) in Parish peak in 2017; and I have asked for an explanation because It makes me look like I am up to something,” said the minister who requested the explanation in writing.

“While I am telling you all one thing, I am seeing another. So if it happened through my office I have to acknowledge it and apologise for it, but it didn’t come from my directive. It was certainly embarrassing for me to see,” he declared, noting that he will share Dennison’s explanation with the syndicates.

Trotman said the glitch has to be found and corrected because he has been telling miners one thing and something contrary has been occurring. “It makes me look like a hypocrite and that I am discriminating against you,” he stated.

Additionally, the minister indicated to Wade that his applications for additional lands will be processed immediately as he understands the situation in which he has found himself. He reminded the miners that his administration is working to fulfil all of its promises.

“We may not have delivered everything we said we would deliver, but it is not because we don’t intend to…there are many frustrations,” he said, as he commended Minister Broomes for initiating the syndicates which exist nowhere in South America or the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Dennison cautioned the minister about the implications that may arise from his decision. Minister Broomes quickly outlined the legal provisions. She told the GGMC Commissioner that the law makes provision for the minister to make certain decisions as they relates to closing areas.

“If the minister is saying to you, he will have it on reserve, it means that the minister intends to go to that extent to write and have them closed for whatever reason. The circumstances are genuine…he is ensuring the good life to the people of Guyana,” said Broomes.

The Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources challenged the syndicates to not only think about mining, but also the environment. She reminded them of the President’s green initiative and called on them to practise “green” mining, prevent human trafficking, ensure safety and work in unity.

“Go immediately to land management and identify the 10 blocks you will start with…so that they could be clear,” she advised.

Meanwhile, President of the National Mining Syndicate, Renwick Solomon, expressed gratitude to the ministers for assisting small miners with lands to work. He described the moment as a happy one and noted the sacrifices made.

“Many persons had had many negatives things to say and it is a happy moment that it has borne such good fruits. We want to get back to work and based on the provisions in the law, the minister has the power to give us certain concessions,” he told his colleagues.

“This is such a beautiful moment…the syndicate initiative is on the move. I am sure we will do well,” he concluded.