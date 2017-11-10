Two gold board staffers sent home

TWO employees of the Guyana Gold Board have reportedly been sent home pending a full investigation into allegations of fraud at the entity.

Guyana Chronicle understands that the duo, accountant, Rosanna Ramnarine and a clerk, Deborah Forbes, forged documents to rob the entity of millions.

Additionally, sources close to the gold board have said that the duo would have raked in over $1M a week during their fraudulent activities after documenting that miners paid less money than they actually did.

Sources close to the investigations have indicated that the women have since been questioned by authorities.