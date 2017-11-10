Post-mortem finds…

Teacher died from blunt trauma to head

A post mortem on Friday revealed that 22-year-old Kescia Branche died as a result of brain haemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head.

The result of the post-mortem was released to the police who confirmed that four persons remain in custody- a civilian, a person of interest and two policemen.

Police reported that further investigations have unearthed that the deceased was in contact with a male on several occasions via cell phone in the early hours of that morning, prior to her being discovered. This person has been identified and is in custody assisting with the probe.

The young teacher of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was found unconscious in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown, on November 5 at about 05:00hrs.

She was subsequently transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where she was in a critical condition in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before she succumbed on Tuesday to her injuries. Branche, who has a twin sister reportedly went to several night spots on the evening of November 4, before she was found at the side of the road. Her body bore severe head injuries and broken limbs.