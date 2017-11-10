Police raid opposition MP property

…find rifle, ‘ammo’ in car

A 52-year-old man was on Thursday busted by police at a property reportedly connected to an opposition Member of Parliament with a high-powered rifle along with a pair of handcuffs and a bulletproof vest.

The man, David Nelson, was remanded to prison by City Magistrate Leron Daly when he appeared before him on Friday. Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on November 9 at Quamina Street, he had an AR .223 rifle in his possession when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

His attorney Adrian Thompson told the court that his client is licensed to carry a .32 pistol and that the rifle was found in his client’s car, while two other persons were in the vehicle at the time.

However, Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that Nelson had given a caution statement to the police admitting that he bought the gun from a Brazilian national. The magistrate remanded Nelson until December 1.