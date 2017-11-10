Lethem resident granted lease approval

–after two-year wait during GLSC outreach to Region Nine

AS the Government of Guyana continues its drive to ensure that sustainable, family-oriented communities are created across Guyana, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) on Friday surprised Lethem resident Mr. Edward DaSilva with the approval letter for his lease.

“Your wait is finally over. Thank you for your patience and I apologise for the delay,” said GLSC Commissioner, Mr Trevor Benn, as he handed over the letter, which was over two years in the making, to Mr DaSilva.

The presentation occurred during the first public meeting hosted by the GLSC in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) at the Amerindian Hostel’s Auditorium to address land and title issues.

A pleasantly surprised Mr. DaSilva, in an invited comment, said that not only is he grateful for finally being able to have the document in his hand, but more importantly that the commission has taken the step to reach out to residents and listen to their concerns.

“I feel very good,” Mr DaSilva said. “I put in the application since 2015, and I am very happy to receive this confirmation.

“I am very, very happy. This outreach has been well organised, and people have left satisfied. I agree that in the past there were many errors made, which complicated the issue of lands in this country, and there is a lot of work to be done, but I am happy to see this today.”

In his address to residents present at the public meeting, Commissioner Benn assured them that his team was there in the region to hear first-hand from them what their issues are, and how they can be addressed in the fastest possible way.

“I am here to listen to your issues, because we know you have issues that we need to resolve,” Mr Benn said, adding:

“We want to know how they impact you, so that we can address them. Land is our national patrimony, and it has to be used and given out judiciously; it cannot be a free-for-all. We want to make sure that you put it to productive use.”

PROCESSING TIME

With one of the major issues being the period of time it takes to process applications for lands, Mr. Benn acknowledged that the GLSC has been lacking in that regard, but that the matter will be addressed in the coming months.

“We acknowledge that the process takes too long and that has to change,” he said. “My wish is that once you apply, it should not take more than three months, but you must appreciate that we have limited financing, and we cannot do everything at once.

“There are many issues we are faced with that prohibit us from operating at a maximum, but we are trying to change the way things work.

“We are putting in systems and changing the way staff work, so we are working to ensure that we can deliver. We are not a perfect organisation; we have problems, and we acknowledge those problems.

“I inherited many of them, and some are continuing, but as we find them, we are taking steps to correct them, and we will try our best to ensure that we address your issues.”

During the meeting, concerns were raised by some residents that despite having their leases and approvals from the GLSC, the Mayor and Town Council, for whatever reason, has been prohibiting them from utilising their spaces.

They said that in many instances, denial of approval by the Mayor and Town Council has prevented them from building.

In this regard, Mr. Benn urged the Town Council to be servants of the people and not masters, as once their leases are valid and signed off, they have an entitlement to enjoy their lands.

“The constitution must be upheld at every point,” Mr Benn said as he chided the council.

“We cannot ask people to uphold the law and we don’t do the same thing. Once they have their leases, then there is no reason that they cannot enjoy their land.

“If you have issues with the area for which the lease was issued, then the way to go is dialogue; and once you come to an agreement, then the commission would be more than happy to facilitate relocation, but you have to speak to the people.”

A LONG-STANDING ISSUE

Ms. Mary Bernard, who attended the public meeting, in an invited comment, said she has had land issues dating back to 1992. However, she noted that with the visit by the GLSC Commissioner and his team, she has no doubt that her issues will be addressed.

“I am very happy to be here today at this meeting, and to be able to meet with the commissioner,” Ms Bernard said.

“And from what he has said and the assurance that he has given to us, I feel relieved, and I know he will assist and help to resolve the issues as best as he could.

“I am really thankful for this outreach, and his coming here to meet us,” she added.

Besides meeting with residents, Mr Benn and his team also met with members of the Town Council and Regional Chairman, Mr. Brian Allicock, who all expressed their appreciation for the team’s presence in the region.

Mr. Allicock said that there are many disputes and unresolved issues in the area, since most of of the lands are State lands and residents as well as regional officials welcome the team’s visit.

“Land is a never-ending issue, and there are many issues here in this region, so I am happy that you have made it your duty to visit this region. I know that your commission is trying its best and I also know that it is not a simple task, but we are happy to have you here,” the regional chairman said.

(MoTP)