Exxon plugs $62M into Iwokrama

THE Iwokrama International Centre has received a grant of $62M from ExxonMobil as it celebrated World Science Day for Peace and Development, on Wednesday.

The grant was presented by ExxonMobil’s Country Manager, Rod Henson, to Iwokrama Centre, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dane Gobin, and Director of Natural Resource Management Training, Dr. Raquel Thomas.

It will assist in the establishment of an Iwokrama Science Committee, the forming of a comprehensive biodiversity programme to aid in the enhancement of local staffing and facilities, and assist in the development of a strategic implementation plan for future research.

Addressing the gathering at the Pegasus Hotel, Director and Founder of the Global Canopy Programme, Andrew Mitchell said Guyana is a model to the world in regards to science and climate change, being one of only four remaining intact rainforests on the planet.

It is a recurring grievance voiced by Guyanese that, although citizens of the country, many are unable to afford a visit to natural attractions such as the Kaieteur Falls, Orinduik Falls, or, in this case, the Iwokrama Rainforest.

Director of Natural Resource Management Training, Dane Gobin noted some of the challenges faced by the centre, but said too that steps are being taken to ensure Guyanese do not remain strangers in their own lands.

“The reality is that the simple, most expensive charge for us is access. It’s currently an 11-hour drive. Food and fuel… you multiply everything in Iwokrama by 400 per cent … a truck costs US $1000 to take in rations and food.

“What we’ve done is reduce significantly the rates for Guyanese throughout the year, local communities actually go for free, but it’s something that Iwokrama has to consider.”

Gobin was pleased that works on the Linden-Lethem Road Project have begun which he is positive will reduce costs significantly.

Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson said his ministry is currently in the process of selecting a consultant for the design of the multi-million dollar, 25-kilometer road from Linden to Mabura which will take approximately 18 months to two years for completion.

He also thanked ExxonMobil on behalf of the Ministry of Finance for their contribution towards the Iwokrama Centre, which coincides with the government’s vision of sustainable development.

“His Excellency has committed that we will be a green state… powered by renewable energy by 2025, and programmes such as these will assist us in getting there.”