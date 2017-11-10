Driver charged for pensioner’s death

A 58-year-old canter- truck -driver was on Thursday charged for the death of 71-year-old Chitratkha Sankar who was struck down and killed in an accident along the Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road in August.

Lennox Williams of Golden Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, and denied that on August 10, at Houston Public Road, EBD, he drove motor lorry GMM 6594 in a dangerous manner, resulting in the death of Sankar.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore made no objection to Williams being released on bail and Magistrate McLennan released him on $700,000 bail. The matter was transferred to Magistrate Fabayo Azore for November 23.

Williams was later hauled before City Magistrate, Marissa Mittelholzer and charged for driving an unlicensed motor lorry on August 10, at Houston Public Road, EBD. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $20,000.

According to reports, the accident occurred on August 10, at Houston Public Road, EBD about 06:11 hrs, just a few yards from Lot 61 Houston, East Bank Demerara, where the 71-year-old Chitratkha Sankar lived.

On the day in question, Sankar reportedly exited a minibus on the western carriageway and was crossing the roadway, when as she almost reached the other side, the truck, GMM 6594, which was heading north, struck her down.

Police said the victim was hurled some 20 feet and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).