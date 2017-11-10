`Child father’ of dead teacher held

The childfather of Kescia Branche, the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher who succumbed days after being found battered in the City, has been held in connection with her death.

According to reports, the man was reportedly found with her cellphone.

Kescia’s father, Alfred Branche said his family is quite satisfied with the pace of the investigations and they are confident that the police will conduct a thorough investigation and justice will be served.

Branche died Tuesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital, two days after she was picked up in an unconscious state on a city street.

Branche was severely beaten and dumped on Sunday last, at the corner of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage led to the arrest of four police constables on Tuesday. The ranks are attached to the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station.

Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway, unconscious.

Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she subsequently succumbed.

Reports indicate that between Saturday night to Sunday morning, Branche was seen in the company of two men at two different night spots.