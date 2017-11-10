Body found near bar

NEW Amsterdamers awoke to find the body of Dhanraj Nandlall called “Neville” lying motionlessly along Strand Public Road, a short distance from the Sycomore Tree Bar, where he was a regular customer.

It was just after 07:00hrs on Wednesday that the lifeless body of the 55-year-old labourer was seen in the vicinity of St Magdalene and St John Streets where initially, onlookers thought the Angoy’s Avenue man was sleeping.

But as time progressed, word spread around the township of a man lying on the street and vendors plying their trade at the New Amsterdam fishmarket rushed to the scene, only to find out that the body was that of their helper.

The police were notified and the body of Nandlall was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where doctors certified his death.

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted shortly.