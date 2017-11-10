Bee project launched at West Coast Berbice

FOOD for the Poor (Guyana) Inc. in collaboration with Food for the Poor Incorporated, Florida USA, on Tuesday launched the West Coast Berbice Bee Project at Number 29 Village, Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Some 30 farmers from the villages of Profit, Trafalgar, Hopetown and Seafield communities were equipped and trained for apiculture.

Each farmer received five hives, a beekeeper suit, a beekeeper veil, a pair of gloves, a hive tool, a smoker, a hive brush and a five-gallon bucket – compliments of Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc.

Food for the Poor’s Public Relations Manager, Wayne Hamilton said the project has the capability to generate income by producing quality honey for sale and by selling the bee colonies.

Additionally, pollen, a natural source of vitamins and beeswax, used in cosmetics and other items will be produced and sold to generate income.

Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated, Chief Executive Officer, Kent Vincent, and Food for the Poor Incorporated, Florida, USA, Projects Officer, Brinaire Jean, made brief remarks at the ceremony.

Representatives of the Profit, Trafalgar, Hopetown and Sea Field communities thanked Food for the Poor for their generosity and for initiating the project which will serve as a fillip to income generation in West Berbice.