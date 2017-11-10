Bartician remanded for human trafficking

A Bartica boat operator was on Thursday remanded to prison for trafficking four female Venezuelan nationals for sexual exploitation.

Kenneth Simons appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, where the matter was held in camera.

It is alleged that on November 3, at Kumu Backdam, Bartica, Simons recruited, transported, and harboured four women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Simons denied the allegation and was remanded to prison until November 15. The matter has been transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, the police on November 3, intercepted Simons while he was transporting the four women at Kumu Backdam.

The women confessed to police that Simons paid their travel expenses to come to Guyana but following their arrival, the man commanded them to engage in sex work to repay him.