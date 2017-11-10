Bartica Radio Station to switch on soon

WITHIN days, residents of Bartica and far-flung communities like Karatabo, Westerbeck and Karrau in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni District will be able to switch on their radios and hear ‘familiar’ voices as the Government moves to commission the Bartica Radio Station.

The multi-million dollar radio station is expected to be commissioned on Sunday, November 19. The National Communications Network (NCN), Assistant Production Manager (Studios), Devon Roberts told the Guyana Chronicle that the radio station is 91% complete. Housed in the Bartica Learning Research Centre, the radio station, which comprises a lobby, technical/editing room, storage room, training centre and a studio, is equipped with the latest technology in the radio broadcasting industry.

“We are using Axia IP mixing consoles – this is the newest technology in radio broadcasting, it is audio-over-IP, it is less complicated, it is cutting edge. This is the very best radio technology available right now,” Roberts said with a sense of pride.

It was also explained that from the radio station, a wireless signal is sent to the transmission site located at Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company’s transmission site in Bartica. The radio station is also equipped with a small dish that receives signal from the National Communications Network (NCN).

“That dish is receiving signal from Voice of Guyana, 98.1FM and 100.1FM, even NCN TV via satellite, that’s the NCN satellite system,” Roberts further explained. On Thursday, the technical team was expected to commence full-time testing of the station.

Coordinator for the Community Radio Project and Consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Rovin Deodat, has been conducting training sessions with potential broadcasters from within the district. Region Seven Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, in a recent interview with Guyana Chronicle said that the radio station will be a tremendous blessing to the district and neighbouring communities.

He said for a very long time residents living in the riverine communities have been starved of critical information in the areas of education and development and as such, the station would fill that gap. Bradford said when the radio station goes into operation; the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) will be able to keep residents informed about the developments unfolding within the district. He said too, that the radio station would be used to promote educational and health programmes much to the benefit of residents.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall had expressed similar sentiments during an interview with this newspaper. “Communication, we will all agree is the fuel of any progressive society. Without such, democracy can easily be derailed. It allows for consultation, participation and inclusion of programmes and ideas,” he said.

He said, unfortunately, the work of the municipality is significantly hindered due to the lack of effective and constant communication. “We have long struggled with communicating our vision, programmes and developmental agenda to the people of Bartica.”

However, he noted that with the radio station coming on stream, the council will be able to effectively communicate with its people. “The community radio will be a major asset to the people of our town. It reflects government’s commitment to the transformation of Bartica. Our social, economic, and developmental landscape will be boosted,” the Mayor noted.

The multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art facility, is expected to serve the more than 15, 000 residents of Bartica in addition to the outlying communities, not only in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni District but in Region 10 as well, such as Goshen and Rivers View. Goshen and Rivers View are in close proximity to Bartica.

The community-oriented radio station is being established via a “three-way partnership” among the Office of the Prime Minister – the executing agency; NCN, which is providing technical support; and the Region. The region has provided the building to accommodate the radio, in addition to human resource (broadcasters) and security.