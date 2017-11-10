Artistes ready to ignite Hurricane Relief Concert

TRINIDADIAN Soca stars Orlando Octave, Patrice Roberts and Olatunji, have promised ‘high octane’ performances for tonight’s Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Hurricane Relief Concert at D’urban Park.

The CDC teamed up with the BK Group of Companies, CARICOM and the Ministry of the Presidency to host the event, which will see all proceeds going towards their hurricane relief efforts, to help affected Caribbean countries.

“I think it’s important for us to be here [in Guyana] to show support and give back to countries that were affected by the hurricane,” said Orlando Octave, who further added “You know, these are countries that we go to make money; people book us for their carnivals, parties and so on. So this is a way for us to give back to them.”

The ‘single’ singer noted that this is his second time in Guyana, and as such, he’s promising fans an unforgettable evening.

Patrice Roberts, one of the genre’s biggest names, just like Orlando Octave, believes that this is her way of giving back to the people who supported her throughout her career.

“When I got the call first, I jump on the opportunity because this is the perfect way to show appreciation and also help out a worthy cause,” Roberts highlighted.

According to Olatunji, fans could expect some of their usual hits and new releases out for the 2018 Trinidad Carnival. Regular tickets cost $1,000, and Stage Front (VIP) $5,000, and are being sold at Gizmos and Gadgets, Shoe Heaven and Nextcell Electronics.

The organisers are promising security at their paid parking areas and are asking patrons to come early. Gates will be opened at 18:00 hrs and show time, 20:00 hours. The event is also being used to launch the BK Mingles Band.