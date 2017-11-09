Postpartum depression- this term often brings up confusion and fear amongst those who hear it. For some reason, it has gained an almost ominous sound to it. Known as a mood disorder in which mothers who would have recently given birth, begin to have extreme feelings of sadness, anxiety, exhaustion and annoyance. This should not be confused with what is known as the “baby blues.”

This is something that is also common amongst new mothers. It usually begins a few days after delivery and can see such feelings as worry and self-doubt manifesting itself. The baby blues usually go away within one or two weeks. However, if those feelings manifest themselves longer than that time period, one may want to ensure they see a health care provider who would be able to properly diagnose them.

Persons who suffer from PPD experience feelings of sadness, hopelessness and general disinterest. They experience feelings of fatigue and annoyance and persons may feel unhappy without being sure why. These feelings are not just “bad days” or a passing phase. It can see them being unable to complete day-to-day activities and will interfere in their ability to take care of both themselves and their baby. It is very important to get the correct diagnosis so one should not try to diagnose and medicate them. If you suspect you might be suffering from PPD, it is important to see a health care provider. The symptoms of the mood disorder are fairly broad and vary from woman to woman.

While statistics on it vary, many research into PPD estimates that it is much more common than we think. Approximately 1 out of 7 women will at some point in their lives, suffer from PPD. Despite the commonness of it however, there has over the years, been a persistent silence on the issue.

One of the reasons why it is hardly discussed is that mothers are often just not aware that what is happening to them also is happening to other mothers. Another aspect contributing to the silence surrounding PPD is that of “shame.” Due to the high levels of fatigue and annoyance common in new mothers, they often have violent intrusive thoughts. Some of these thoughts would see them hurting themselves or their child out of frustration. The idea concerning motherhood is one of gentle caring and that ever present maternal instinct to protect. PPD however, can see mothers begin having negative thoughts towards their child and when this happens, mothers are horrified and ashamed of their thoughts. As a result, they hide their experiences under cloaks of shame. This can be dangerous.

If left untreated, PPD can remain for years. This can see them mother becoming desperate and buying into the negative thoughts that persist within their minds. It is important for mothers to seek out therapy to talk through and address their feelings and frustrations. Some therapists and health care providers would also recommend medication such as anti-depressants.

One misconception people have of PPD is that it is just depression. In a sense yes, however the major difference between the two is timing. PPD only appears after the birth of child while depression can appear at any point in one’s life. Another difference is also that PPD is linked rather to the hormonal changes women go through after childbirth. The sudden change in hormones after having a child can trigger depressive symptoms common with PPD. However, it should be noted that there are no one cause of PPD and it occurring does not have to do with anything the mother might or might not have done. We need to create an atmosphere in which women feel safe to discuss their challenges and frustration as it relates to motherhood. Those around new mothers who notice signs should encourage them to seek safe and healthy ways of coping with it.