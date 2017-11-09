Police must rebuild public trust

…AG tells anti-corruption forum

COUNCILLORS of various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) have raised questions about the confidentiality of members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), especially now that they are being urged to be whistleblowers against corrupt practices in public offices.

Those and other concerns were raised at an anti-corruption sensitisation seminar held by the Ministry of Legal Affairs at the Georgetown Club on Wednesday, where officers of the police force and other officials were present.

Some of the Councillors accused the GPF of not being trustworthy when it comes to dealing with certain information they receive. A Councillor of the Grove/Diamond NDC, Kim Tate said they need to be assured that when they give information to the police, it is not passed on to the perpetrators. She and other councillors believe that more confidence is needed in the police force for ‘whistleblowing’ to be effective.

Although the Attorney General (AG), Basil Williams said the Protected Disclosure’s Bill (Whistleblower) and the Witness Protection Bill will be tabled in Parliament at the next sitting, persons were still concerned about how their information will be dealt with.

Williams, who took note of those concerns, said it is indeed important for the Police Force to rebuild public trust. “Persons must feel free and safe to disclose corrupt dealings legally and enjoy the protection of the state,” said Williams who indicated that there is already protection for persons under the State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA).

SARA, as explained in the Act, is consonance with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption 2003, headed by a Director who shall be a corporation solely to recover, through civil proceedings, State property unlawfully acquired by a public official or any other person, to provide for investigations leading to the granting by the High Court of Restraint and Civil Recovery Orders in respect of unlawfully acquired property, to engage in international cooperation in the recovery of stolen assets of State within the contemplation of the Act, and for related matters.

The two bills, when enacted, are expected to support and strengthen the State Assets Recovery Act. “Region Four has the largest number of councillors and staff… billions of dollars is spent in the region but millions are being leaked, resulting in the stifling of the good life for the people of the region,” lamented the AG.

So far, he said forensic audits have resulted in charges being laid against purloiners of state assets and criminal charges are pending, so those persons must stay off the job, lest they tamper with, destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses relevant to their charge or any future charges.

According to the AG, the Government takes its international commitment under the conventions against corruption seriously, so their intent is to ensure that state assets redound to the benefit of Guyanese.

In order to make this effective, he believes it is important for persons in public offices to come forth and share their information with the relevant authorities. Witnesses and potential whistleblowers were as such reassured that they will be protected by the Government, depending on the state of the case. The AG said the Government also has the support of the CARICOM Witness Protection Programme which allows them to have persons relocated and their identities changed.