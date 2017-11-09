Launching of West Coast Berbice Bee Project

THE West Coast Berbice Bee Project was launched on Tuesday, 7th November, 2017, at Number 29 Village, Trafalgar West Coast Berbice. Thirty farmers from the Profit, Trafalgar, Hopetown and Seafield communities were equipped and trained for apiculture.

Each farmer received five hives, a beekeeper suit, a beekeeper veil, a pair of gloves, a hive tool, a smoker, a hive brush and a five-gallon bucket.

The project has the capability to generate income by producing quality honey for sale and by selling the bee colonies. Additionally, pollen, a natural source of vitamins and beeswax, used in cosmetics and other items will be produced and sold for income.

Mr. Kent Vincent, Chief Executive Officer, Food For The Poor (Guyana) Incorporated and Mr. Brinaire Jean, Projects Officer, Food for the Poor Incorporated, Florida, USA, made brief remarks at the ceremony.

Representatives of the Profit, Trafalgar, Hopetown and Seafield communities thanked Food For The Poor for their generosity.