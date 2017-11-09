Four in custody over teacher’s death

FOUR persons, including two police constables, are being questioned in relation to the death of Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher, Kescia Branche.

Branche died Tuesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital, two days after she was picked up in an unconscious state on a city street.

The two constables who are under close arrest are said to be cooperating.

Branche was severely beaten and dumped Sunday last at the corner of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.

The victim’s father, Alfred Branche, relatives and friends said that they will not rest until justice is served. Her twin sister, who was at her bedside when she died, flew in from Barbados Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage led to the arrest of the police constable on Tuesday. The ranks are attached to the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station.

Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway, unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she succumbed.

Reports indicate that between Saturday night to Sunday morning, Branche was seen in the

company of two men at two different night spots. The identity of one of the men is known by her friends and his information was shared with the police. The mother of one was last seen in the company of a male at the Blue Martini Bar, located at Lamaha and De Abreu Street, Newtown, Georgetown, Guyana.

Persons also related that she was also seen at Seeta’s Bar, Station Street Kitty.

A post-mortem is expected to be done Friday.