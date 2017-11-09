Ezone launches Christmas promotion

ECOURIERS Guyana Inc/EZone, an online shopping and shipping company registered in Guyana, on Wednesday launched its Christmas promotion.

The launch was held at its Lot 100 Regent Street office at Regent Plaza, Georgetown.

Sabrina Martindale, Sales/Marketing Manager, said the Christmas promotion starts from December 1 and ends on December 20 with the grand drawing of one 32’’Flat Screen Television and 10 consolations prizes.

She added that customers who purchase online and collect a package during that period, automatically qualifies to enter the promotion with a chance to win.

EZone has offices located in 25 countries across the Caribbean and North America with warehouses in Miami, Canada and London. The company does Internet shopping delivery at an affordable price.