Cops deadly fight…Domestic violence, infidelity reportedly spark shooting

DOMESTIC violence and allegations of infidelity resulted in the death of Police Constable, Clement Cockfield, and serious injuries to his lover, woman Police Constable, Shanice Fraser, Tuesday night at the La Grange Police Station.

This is according to their colleagues at the West Bank Demerara station.

“He used to beat she up bad and thing; is not now this going on, is a long time and it end up building up to something that no one could have ever envisioned,” one police source said.

Police are investigating the circumstance under which Cockfield, 20, who was armed with a service revolver and on duty, discharged several rounds at Constable Fraser, 21, of the said station and then turned the firearm on himself.

Woman Constable Fraser is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) nursing gunshot wounds to the upper body. Cockfield was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the two constables allegedly had an on and off relationship and performed duties on different shifts at the station.

Initial investigation further revealed that Constable Fraser had just completed a tour of duty while Constable Cockfield had reported for anti-crime patrol duty. In the process, he uplifted a service revolver with six rounds.

A few minutes after, Fraser and Cockfield were seen on the stairway of the station and loud explosions were heard. Thereafter, Constable Fraser was seen running down the stairs and into the compound bleeding profusely. She was assisted by ranks on duty but Constable Cockfield pursued her and continued to discharge rounds at her to the point where she collapsed. He reportedly shot at his lover five times before using the last round of the .38 revolver on himself. Investigation is continuing.