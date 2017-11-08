Skeletal remains found at Enmore

POLICE are investigating the discovery of what is suspected to be the skeletal remains of a human at Estate Road Enmore, East Coast Demerara on Sunday.

The discovery was made about 14:30hrs.

Police said initial Investigation revealed that a forty-eight-year-old businessman who occupied the property where the remains were found was cleaning the house when the discovery was made. The man had been living in the house for the past four months.

The remains are currently at a City Parlour awaiting further investigation.