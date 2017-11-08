‘Live as one’

…Victorians urged at 178th Anniversary celebrations

By Marinella Glasgow

THE Victoria Village Youth Development Organisation, in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) came together on Monday to celebrate the 178th Anniversary of the founding of the village on November 7, 1839.

To mark the occasion, the two organisations hosted what was appropriately called “A Night of Celebration” at the junction of Kingston Street and the Victoria Middle Walk Road.

Needless to say, the idea was cause for great excitement among villagers as they hurried to occupy whatever available seats there were at the venue. The programme was scheduled to commence at 22:00hrs, but many persons were already seated as the clock struck 21:00hrs.

As the appointed hour came around, villagers, guests and other spectators stood in reverence as representatives from the three main religions uplifted the village and its success in earnest prayers. This set the tone for what would prove to be one of the best events the village has ever experienced in a very long time.

And as the evening progressed, the audience was kept entertained by a gaggle of masqueraders who expressed the joy they felt on such an auspicious occasion through their graceful moves.

Ms Zoe Frank, an active member of the youth group and proud villager, seized the opportunity to remind those in attendance of the village’s rich history as she reminisced upon the struggles that the ancestors experienced: The frequent floggings, the deprivation of practicing their culture and even the altering of their identity.

And while she felt her fellow villagers should never forget the struggles, she also urged that they not allow their past circumstances or the circumstances of their foreparents to define who they are as a people; that instead they should rise above the discouraging circumstances and prove to be the victor and not the victim.

“As we walk, as we talk, we must show that we are elated to be members of the auspicious Victoria Village,” Ms Frank said. “Wherever we go, whatever we do, let’s celebrate Victoria,” she added.

MAIN SPEAKERS

The main speakers of the night were Dr. George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion and fellow villager, Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health. Dr. Norton, who expressed his gratitude at having the privilege of representing President, David Granger at the function, commended the perseverance of the 83 freed slaves for being disciplined enough to put aside the 30,000 Guilders needed to buy the village.

“They paved the way for the movement, which saw more villages being bought by ex-slaves, thereby shaping the Guyanese society,” Dr Norton said, as he hastened to praise today’s villagers for contributing significantly to the country’s development in the areas of sports, law and even medicine. He also applauded the youth of the village for having the presence of mind to get together to recognise the historic purchase and the importance of embracing one’s history.

He even encouraged villagers not to lose sight of their sense of community and being their brother’s keeper. “Live as one and look out for each other while striving to make your village even better,” Dr Norton urged in closing.

Dr Cummings, on the other hand, expressed her joy at being a proud descendant of a Guyanese slave. She made it known that Victoria Village was not only symbolic of Afro-Guyanese pride but also an ultimate representation of the determination and perceptive entrepreneurship of our Afro-Guyanese ancestors. She encouraged the villagers to continually commit themselves to the development of Victoria.

The receptive audience was ignited into a frenzy as the youthful members of the Victoria Zenith Pathfinder Drum Corp filled the atmosphere with their rhythmic beats. The villagers swayed as the rhythms took them on a journey back to their homeland, Africa. Presidential Advisor of the youth group behind the night’s activities, Mr. Aubrey Norton, couldn’t help remarking how proud he felt at what the youngsters were able to achieve, as it was he who encouraged them to do what they did.

Asked how they felt about the activity, many villagers said they were overjoyed, and promised to support the youth group in their future endeavours. The night’s festivities culminated with the Victoria Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Mass Choir blending their voices in harmony as they sang the National Anthem as officials hoisted the Golden Arrowhead and the village’s flag.