Fire destroys Corentyne boutique

AN early morning fire on Tuesday has left a businessman counting his losses at Number 78 Village Corentyne.

The fire which started at approximately 04:00hrs destroyed the “Indulge Boutique”, located at Number 78, Village Corentyne. According to reports the fire which is believed to be electrical in origin started shortly after a wire on the electrical post began sparking during the heavy downpour on Tuesday morning.

Residents who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle recalled experiencing “low voltage” around the same time. Proprietor Rajeshwar Ramdass, 46 of Lot 3, Springlands, Corriverton said he was awaken by a phone call informing him that his business entity was on fire.

He explained, the fire service was informed immediately and arrived on the scene an hour after. “When I reached to the scene the fire catch on the entire building already we couldn’t save anything.” Outraged villagers, lamented the poor response from the fire service. They also alleged that the tender arrived without water.

Meanwhile, Ramdass is estimating his losses in the region of over $50M, his business is well known for selling a wide range of women and gents clothing and sneakers.