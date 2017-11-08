ExxonMobil donates $10M to hurricane relief effort

IN collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), ExxonMobil, and their partners Hess and Nexen, have contributed ten million dollars (G$10,000,000) to Guyana’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid in Guyana’s relief effort for the territories across the Caribbean, which were left devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

ExxonMobil, which had previously supported the CDC’s work in post-flood relief and recovery in Guyana’s Regions Seven and Eight, takes its corporate citizenship seriously worldwide, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a release.

This most recent contribution was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) under the petroleum sector’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme. The CSR Programme is designed to identify and respond to key issues affecting Guyanese communities or groups of persons requiring developmental initiatives, intervention and support.

Rod Henson, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Country Manager, in his remarks said that the company considers its community relationships an essential element of their business and added that in times of crises it is important that resources are combined to ensure a rapid response.

“Corporate social responsibility is important to us at ExxonMobil, as well as to our partners. We have worked with the CDC before, they do a fantastic job, and so we are happy to help in this effort, which will go a long way in helping thousands of persons who have been left affected by the hurricanes,” he said. Working together, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Civil Defence Commission, ExxonMobil, and partners Hess and Nexen, look to support the rebuilding efforts in the affected countries.