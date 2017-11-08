Charged, put on bail

–for causing death of teen motorcyclist

A 47-year-old National Insurance Scheme (NIS) employee was on Monday charged for the death of 19-year-old motorcyclist Ronaldo Jaundoo following an accident last Friday at Barr and James Streets, Albouystown.

Dwayne Gonsalves, who suffers from hypertension, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the cause of death by dangerous driving charge.

Particulars of the charge read that Gonsalves, on November 3 at Barr and James Streets, Albouystown, drove motor pickup GVV 8249 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Jaundoo, called “Beetle.”

The Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, objected to Gonsalves being released on bail on the grounds that a life had been lost. Nevertheless, the chief magistrate released Gonsalves on $600,000 and adjourned the matter until November 27.

According to reports, on the day in question the motor pickup driven by Gonsalves, was proceeding north on Barr Street, while motorcycle CH 9086, ridden by Jaundoo, was proceeding east on the northern side of James Street when they collided.

Jaundoo was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyser test was administered on the driver but no alcohol was found.