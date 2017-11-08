Babita Sarjou PI …

Chief Magistrate rules there’s enough evidence

–– to try the accused for murder



THE preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Babita Sarjou concluded on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan,where two men were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence.

Sarjou’s ex-husband, Sharnandand Narine, called ‘Anand’ of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, and Darel Pronton, called ‘Yankee’ of Broad Street, Charlestown, are on remand for the woman’s murder.

Attorneys-at-law Ronald Trotman and Hubert Rodney are representing the murder accused.

On Tuesday, the Chief Magistrate ruled that sufficient evidence was presented before the court by Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, to establish a prima facie case of murder against the pair.

Sarjou had left her home to go to the Diwali motorcade on the eve of November 4, 2010, reportedly with her ‘ex’, Narine, who had called her.

She went missing and her skeletal remains were discovered in Naraine’s backyard on May 22, 2016.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum and a team of detectives were able to crack the case after spending over five hours digging up a site at Naraine’s home. After digging the site, detectives recovered skeletal remains, which DNA samples confirmed were Sarjou’s.

Naraine reportedly picked her up Sarjou in his car, and while she was sitting in the front passenger seat she was allegedly strangled by Ponton who was seated at the back of the car.

Sarjou’s lifeless body was allegedly transported to Naraine’s house where it was buried.

Reports had indicated that Naraine had dug the grave two days before Sarjou was killed.

During the PI, Brazilian doctor, Renato Teodoro Ferreira Paranaibo,testified in relation to DNA tests he conducted on Sarjou’s skeletal remains.

Also testifying was Champa Seonarine, the mother of Sarjou.

Seonarine, who said she is a farmer, told the court that she last saw her daughter on November 4, 2010. The woman recalled that her daughter had left home to attend the Diwali motorcade in Georgetown.

She also identified several pieces of clothing, a pair of footwear and jewellery that were recovered from the shallow grave as her daughter’s belongings.

According to the mother, she last saw her daughter wearing those items.

Police Inspector, Suraj Singh and Police Lance Corporal, Jermaine Laundry — both detectives — had testified to interviewing Narine and Ponton at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, during which they were told them of a murder allegation and cautioned in accordance to the judge’s rule.