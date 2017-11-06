Wismar man tried ‘turning over new leaf’

–but something apparently went awry

A 28-year-old porknocker from Wismar, Linden, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, on Monday charged with two counts of break-and-enter and larceny.

It is alleged that David Crossman, between October 27 and October 29 at Linden, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Telisha Samuels and stole a quantity of electronic and household items totaling $450,000.

It is further alleged that during the month of October, Crossman broke into the dwelling house of Devon Lake and carted off a television set, a pair of sneakers and a gas bottle, all valued $95,000.

The unrepresented man denied both charges, saying he was beaten by the police to confess to the crimes.

Crossman explained that he was convicted in 2009 for narcotics, and upon his release from prison, went to Trinidad, where he tried to turn over a new leaf and make an honest living.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers objected to Crossman being released on bail on the ground that he’d been arrested and convicted for similar matters of late.

Jeffers further pointed out that some of the stolen items were found at the accused’s house.

The magistrate, however, released Crossman on $100,000 bail and transferred the matter to the Linden Magistrate’s Court for hearing tomorrow (Tuesday).