Security boost

…China donates US$2.6M in transportation, communications equipment

THE People’s Republic of China on Monday formally handed over US$2.6 million worth of vehicles and equipment to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), as part of what Beijing called its commitment to assist in developing the security sector here.

Among the vehicles donated to improve the Force’s accessibility and efficiency were 56 pickups; 44 motorcycles; 35 All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATVs) and five big buses. Additionally, 550 items of protective gear; 40 desktop and 30 laptop computers; 10 printers and 10 photocopy machines were donated.

China has over the years been a key contributor to Guyana’s development and President David Granger pointed out that they have once again recognised the need to assist Guyana in an area that needs to be boosted. Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Eve Leary Sports Club ground on Monday, the President said the equipment will alleviate the accessibility burden of the GPF to every region, every river and even grass and wet lands. The vehicles, in particular will be used by the technical and transportation branches of the Force, said the Guyanese leader.

“This will ensure that there is speedier movement in any weather or terrain, which will allow the law enforcement officers to reach crime scenes and continue their work of suppressing crime…constant evaluations will however be done to ensure that the vehicles are clean, efficient and serviceable,” said President Granger.

Commissioner of Police (ag), David Ramnarine said they owe China their gratitude and commitment to care the vehicles and equipment because the process of acquiring those items started in 2014. It was reported that in 2014, the police submitted a list of items to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which was later submitted to China. That year the Force received items, including radio sets, worth US$60,000.

Since then China has donated a number of items to various sectors locally and Ambassador of China to Guyana, Cui Jianchun highlighted his country’s commitment to lending its support whenever the need arises.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who is performing duties of the Ministry of Public Security, said it was indeed a timely donation because it will help to boost the GPF’s capacity. He indicated that China’s donation is also in line with the five point security plan that was adumbrated by the President sometime back when he spoke about strengthening the capacity and capability of the police force to make Guyana a safe place.

The five points that were listed include the improvement of the police administration; reorganised and enhanced training of officers and ranks; effective deployment of ranks throughout the country; improved communication and acquisition of assets and equipment.

President Granger said although one aspect of the strategy has been realised the Government is still focusing on ways to improve the efficiency of the GPF in order to counter crime.

“It is for this reason we restarted, with the British Government, the security sector reform project which will in a year be transformed into a formal department which will implement the recommendations which are being crafted and drafted,” said the President.

Reorganised divisions

Meanwhile, one of the main areas of focus that was identified by the President was the restructuring of the police divisions to adopt the same structure as the ten administrative regions.

By doing this, President Granger believes that every divisional commander will be able to relate to a regional chairman and every Capital town will be the headquarters of a police division.

“This will ensure that we won’t have one person commanding three hinterland areas, like is happening now,” the Head-of-State affirmed.

The division of responsibilities is expected to improve the GPF’s ability to cover airspace, maritime resources, sea space and rivers. Access to 75 per cent of the country is difficult said President Granger, adding that the situation is compounded by inadequate infrastructure; not enough aerodromes; bridges; highways and stellings.

Although the new vehicles and equipment will help to address some of these issues, the President said it is still difficult for the GPF because there is limited communication and transportation which restrict the Force’s ability to effectively enforce the law everywhere in the country.

“It was evident recently in the Rupununi, where we discovered a foreign aircraft which penetrated our airspaces and landed on our territory…Along our coastland we have also discovered many submergible maritime vessels,” he said, pointing out that both are likely to have brought contraband onto Guyana’s territory without being detected by law enforcement.

He was of the view that Guyana cannot be secure if the borders and territory are violated by criminals who commit transnational crimes such as trafficking in illegal weapons, persons and narcotics; money laundering and so forth. In order to address these issues, President Granger said there is need for an efficient and well-equipped Police Force which will confront those threats in order to promote human safety and public security. He however believes that it can be accomplished with proper management; training and the provision of more and improved equipment.