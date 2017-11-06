Couple put on self-bail

–for seizure of raw gold at airport

A MARRIED couple implicated in the $14.6M raw gold seizure at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Monday appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, charged with having the items in their possession without having export licenses.

Shazan Khan, 47, and his wife Bibi Khan denied they had in their possession 1907.2 grams of raw gold, valued $14.6M, without having export licenses.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers made no objection to bail, and the Khan’s were released on self-bail. The matter is adjourned until November 16.