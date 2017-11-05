UG Astronomical Society aims for the stars

IN August there was a buzz of excitement almost everywhere in light of the ‘Great Solar’ eclipse. Many curious locals gathered alongside the fewer astronomical enthusiasts to witness this great phenomenon.

How many people, however, pay keen interest to studying and appreciating the stars or the magnificence of other celestial bodies?

The University of Guyana Astronomical Society (UGAS) has been around since the late 1960s, but despite its reasonably long existence, it has only about 20 dedicated members.

While small in number, their love for the field of astronomy shines brightly and they are now seeking others to join them.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, UGAS President Athar Khan related that he joined the society in 2013 after being introduced by one of the university’s professors.

“I love astronomy, always have,” Khan said. However, it was his interest in the stars that fuelled his drive to become actively involved in astronomy.

He explained that stars have been the guide for mankind through the ages, both literally and philosophically. They are seen as the jewel of the night sky since ancient times and have featured in age-old stories.

Another member of the society and UG staff Penelope DeFreitas, related that she was always drawn to the mysteries of the universe and its sheer beauty.

As a result, when she saw a poster earlier this year advertising the society, she grasped the opportunity to join the club and expand her knowledge.

More than this, however, DeFreitas alongside a few other club members were afforded the opportunity to attend a University of the West Indies (UWI)/Carina Conference in Trinidad and Tobago in May, 2017.

She noted that the conference provided the group with insights into the state of astronomy in the region as well as numerous ideas for the club here in Guyana.

COURSE IN ASTRONOMY

The conference also presented a unique opportunity for the enthusiasts to interact with scientists actively engaged in astronomical research.

This was opportune, since as related by the club’s Advisor, Head of Department for Mathematics, Physics and Statistics at UG, Dwayne Renville, plans are already in place to offer a course in astronomy in the next two years.

“The new Bachelor’s of Science programmes will have options for special courses, one of which is Introduction to Astronomy,” Renville said, noting that the UWI offers a similar course.

Aside from the academic opportunities arising from the development of astronomy locally, the contingent that attended the UWI conference also began raising awareness about astronomy.

The society in a bid to attract more persons to the field, has decided to organise a number of fun activities while promoting education in the field through lectures.

For the solar eclipse this August, the club hosted a viewing where many persons came to show their support. However, according to another club member, Farnaz Baksh, persons would show up to such events to support or interact, but many would not register for club membership.

In terms of the more academic side of this field, Baksh also said that the first astronomy seminar was held in Guyana on September 14 through collaboration between UGAS and the Amateur Astronomer Association of Guyana (AAAG).

The seminar was addressed by President of the Barbados Astronomical Society, Greg Merrick.

The event helped to strengthen ties between the local astronomical associations and the Barbados astronomical society. Baksh said both the UGAS and AAAG are the local bodies where enthusiasts can meet and share their appreciation for the field.

Meanwhile, in fulfilling its mandate of raising awareness of astronomy in Guyana, UGAS plans to initiate community outreach programmes geared at educating individuals and to build its first telescope and an observatory.