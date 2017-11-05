PPP/C says it’s ‘not concerned’

–about being sanctioned for ruckus it caused in Parliament last Thursday

THE opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it is unconcerned about any sanctions it may receive for disrupting the sitting of the National Assembly last Thursday.

This is according to opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Priya Manickchand, who told the media on Saturday at a press briefing that the PPP is not afraid of any upbraiding it may receive from the Speaker of the National Assembly, following its protest action on Thursday as President David Granger addressed the House. “And so we are not concerned about that at all,” Manickchand said.

Manickchand told the media that it is the party’s duty to speak out on matters of concern to it, and accused House Speaker, Dr Barton Scotland of being “very convenient in his reprimands” in the past.

At various points during the president’s presentation, the racket being made by the opposition drowned out what he was saying, an action that has been strongly criticised in some quarters.

On Friday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon deemed the opposition’s conduct in Parliament the day before as unfortunate.

“We have to protect, and we want to ensure our national institutions and national leaders are given that level of civility and courtesy in public life,” Harmon noted.

He said the type of behaviour such as that displayed by the opposition in Parliament on Thursday should not be allowed to “re-define who we are as a people.”

He said it was unfortunate, and that in his view and that of his colleagues in the government, the opposition’s behavoiur that day was a significant departure from the norm that is legitimate protest, which is quite legal.

The opposition, from all indications, was protesting the President’s appointment of Justice James Patterson to the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

From the tone of the placards borne by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and his team, the appointment of Justice Patterson is a clear indication that the government intends to rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections.