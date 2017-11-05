National Day of Villages set for Den Amstel

THE Regional Administration of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will be hosting a National Day of Villages celebration at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground on Wednesday.

The event, which is being hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion and the Ministry of the Presidency, will be celebrated under the theme, “Working in Harmony, Building Stronger Relationships for a Brighter Future”.

The activity will see villages across Region Three coming together for the second time to engage in a formal cultural programme, which begins at 09:30 hrs followed by a tree planting exercise.

At noon, the fun is expected to continue with the commencement of games such as softball cricket, football, basketball, and dominoes.

“There will also be a cooking competition and a medical outreach,” said Regional Information Officer, Ganesh Mahipaul.

“It’s a day full of activities for all, and is definitely expected to attract a large gathering.

“The purpose of the activity remains in keeping with the policy of the Government of Guyana, and that is to promote togetherness, unity and love among our people.”

As he went on to observe, “We understand perfectly clear that united we stand and divided we will fall, and on that note the Regional Administration sees it fit to host this activity. Sports Clubs and all other interest groups are encouraged to participate as we learn more about each other’s culture and practices.”

All participating teams, he said, will be recognised with tokens of appreciation to enhance their team’s performances in the future. and prizes will surely be up for grabs for individual performances at the games.