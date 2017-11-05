It’s money well spent in Guyana’s best interests

–gov’t says of close to $20M expended on PM’s travels abroad

SINCE coming to office in 2015, the Coalition Government, through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), has invested close to $20M towards strengthening the country’s diplomatic and bilateral relations with friendly nations across the world.

Despite the opposition’s claims of wanton waste regarding the moneys spent on overseas travel for Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and other state officials over the period October 2015 to July 2017, the government is maintaining that it is moneys well spent, since the nation has been able to strengthen its diplomatic relationships across the globe, established new trade agreements and maintain a high profile within major international entities.

The OPM has released it’s response to questions raised, noting that, “Unlike the wanton waste and squandermania which took place under the previous administration… except where required by Government to do otherwise, the Honourable Prime Minister has made it a matter of principle to participate only in overseas events where air fares and accommodation are provided partially or fully by the sponsors.”

The response has noted that the PM’s travels were key to the country’s participation in State events abroad that were key to Guyana maintaining its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They were also critical from a business and investment standpoint.

One such instance was Guyana’s participation at the Summit of Open Governance Partnership (OGP), Mexico City, Mexico, during October 25 -29, 2015 to which a team consisting of Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Coordinator of the Department of Governance, Tamara Evelyn Khan, was led by Prime Minister Nagamootoo.

Following initial discussions, a trade agreement for the sale of Guyana’s rice to Mexico was forged.

To date some 70,000 tonnes of paddy have been shipped to Mexico, representing one-tenth of Guyana’s total production.

NEW RICE DEAL

In addition to forging a new rice deal with Mexico, the Prime Minister used the opportunity to expose Venezuela for imposing the then trade embargo against Guyana in furtherance of the false claim to our territory, the response noted.

Under the PetroCaribe agreement, Guyana supplied rice to neighbouring Venezuela, but before that deal came to an end, Venezuela in July 2015 issued a directive for Guyana to cease all paddy and rice shipments, in wake of Exxon Mobil’s significant oil discovery offshore Guyana.

Noteworthy, Prime Minister Nagamootoo was able to forge an agreement with the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) for scholarships to Guyanese in petroleum engineering. IPN committed to a monthly stipend of US$1,000 for each Guyanese student who would take up scholarships. Guyanese students have since taken up places at the Institute.

Mexico also assured technical support for Guyana’s legal framework and disaster reduction for the oil and gas industry and a high-level delegation has since visited Guyana.

During September 30th to October 10, 2016, the PM attended, as Chief Guest, the (a) World Tamils Economic Conference (b) Convocation Ceremony of the Bharat University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu; and (c) Delhi Law Society’s Conference on Environmental Law in Delhi, India.

The OPM expressed that, at all functions, the Prime Minister described the strategic location of Guyana as a Caribbean and South American state, and outlined business opportunities and incentives available for investors in the sub-region: Guyana, Trinidad and Suriname. Guyana has since received expressions of interest from Indian investors in the sugar industry, aquaculture, agro-processing and granite production.

SEVERAL ENGAGEMENTS

Also during the years 2015 – 2017, the PM attended Argentina’s Presidential Inaugural Ceremony, in Buenos Aires during December 9-12, 2015; the Mercosur Summit in Paraguay during December 19-21, 2015; the launch of the Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary of Guyana in Queens, New York during January 15-18, 2016; the 27th Anniversary celebrations of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) and Global Convention in New York during June 24-26, 2016; and the State Funeral for Mr Patrick Manning, late Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago in Port-of-Spain in July 2016, all in keeping with strengthening international relationships, maintenance of contact with Guyanese in the Diaspora and international protocol.

The 17th International Conference of Chief Justices and Judges was also attended by Prime Minister Nagamootoo in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from November 11 – 14, 2016.

The Honourable Prime Minister was Chief Guest at the Conference, and was invited to make several addresses. He spoke to the issue of the Rule of Law and respect for international law and placed therein, the government of Guyana’s stance which calls for a judicial settlement of Venezuela’s contention that the 1899 arbitral award is void.

BORDER CONTROVERSY

To date, the issue surrounding the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy is being discussed at the level of the Good Offices Process through the Personal Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr Dag Nylander, with the hope of reaching a resolution by the end of this year.

The PM was also in attendance at the funeral ceremony for Mr Fidel Castro, late President of Cuba in Havana from November 29 to December 1, 2016, and was guest of honour at the Indian Diaspora World Convention’s 100th Year of abolition of Indian Indentureship, Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, March 2017 and at the 100th Anniversary Festival to mark an end to Indian Indentureship, Capesterre Belle-Eau, Guadeloupe May 19 – 22, 2017. The latter event, which was organised by the Guadeloupe Chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), also saw Guyana having greater exposure in the French West Indies, where there are many buyers interested in Guyanese handicrafts, and tourism.

The Convention of the Federation of Tamil Organisations of North America was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, during June to 3 July, 2017. The PM attended as a Special Guest to this Business Convention which attracted some 3,000 business executives, artists, eminent scholars, legislators from Canada and USA, among other participants. (DPI)