Hundreds turn out at Linden cancer walk

HUNDREDS of Lindeners came out from every nook and cranny to take part in the annual awareness walk, running, jogging, cycling and skipping activities organised by the Women on the Move Cancer Awareness group on Sunday.

The streets of Mackenzie were flooded with participants who proudly wore their pink outfits and braved the heat of the morning sun to finish the stretch of walk which started at the Linmine Secretariat and culminated at the Linden/Georgetown bus park.

The march was supported by organisations such as Bosai Minerals Group Guyana, the Linden Hospital Complex, Linden Mayor and Town Council, Virtuous Women on a Mission and the Lions Group, among others.

At the end of the walk, a cancer awareness talk was delivered by Dr. Karen Pirrerra and Nurse Colwin Allen of the Linden Hospital Complex.

Copping the trophy for the biggest group was the Virtuous Women on a Mission, headed by former Member of Parliament Vanessa Kissoon, while the One-Mile Health Centre copped the best-dressed group with the best banner award.

All of the 10 families who participated were honoured; while the Kadir family won the prize for the largest family. Also participating in the walk were four cancer survivors who were honoured. The organisers of the activities also visited other cancer patients after the walk and delivered hampers to them.

Women on the Move for Cancer Awareness representative Judy Gravesande –Noel, told the Guyana Chronicle that this is the 17th year that the group has successfully hosted the activities and is looking forward for more support and sponsorship, especially from the government, so that cancer survivors and local cancer institutions can be given donations.

“We plan to reach out to the public because we want to form a care group, because it is too many of us coming down with this epidemic,” Gravesande-Noel said. Participants and residents of Linden expressed appreciation for the initiative taken by the group and believe that the objective was met in bringing the necessary awareness on how those fighting the disease can be supported, as well as how one can apply preventative measures in one’s life.

Cancer Awareness Month was observed in October and several organisations, , schools and individuals hosted walks and sensitisation activities in an effort to generate awareness of the disease.

The month of October was referred to as ‘Picktober’.