Businesswoman robbed, car hijacked

A WELL-KNOWN businesswoman was on Saturday afternoon held at gunpoint and relieved of her Toyota Allion motorcar and other valuables, along with money.

Ryhann Shaw, 66, who is also an Indian rights activist, was robbed at Irving Street, Georgetown.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about 13:20hrs and involved three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The victim was reportedly on her way home when the suspects pounced on her, held her at gunpoint and demanded the keys of her vehicle which she had just exited.

Police said subsequently, one of the suspects snatched the keys, entered her silver-grey Toyota Allion bearing Registration Number PLL 1127 and made good his escape with other valuables, heading north of Irving Street along with his two other accomplices. No arrests have yet been made.