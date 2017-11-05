Better drainage for D’ Edward Village

— bids out for construction of vital $300M sluice

THE Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) is calling for bids from eligible contractors for the construction of a $300M four-door sea sluice at D’ Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.

The invitation for bids has been advertised in the local newspapers and contractors have until 09:00 hrs on November 21 to submit construction tenders for the four-door sluice.

A contract will then be awarded to the successful bidder.

MMA/ADA General Manager Aubrey Charles recently disclosed that the construction of the structure itself is expected to be completed within 18 months after the contract is awarded.

The new sluice is intended to enhance drainage of all residential areas and agricultural lands along the coast between the Abary and Berbice Rivers, which is the Abary/Berbice Sub-Region of Region Five.

It will complement the operations of six other sea sluices along the coast between the Abary and the Berbice Rivers and will bring additional relief to flood-prone areas along the coast at times of heavy rainfall.

Plans by the MMA/ADA to replace the aged and defective 50-year-old structure at D’Edward were first disclosed by Agriculture Minister Noel Holder earlier this year.

“Right now there is a three-door sluice at D’Edward and that will be replaced by a four-door sluice. The whole aim is to get rid of more rainfall floodwaters by gravity and a sluice is far more efficient than a pump,” Holder had said.

Charles had also said that the new sluice will be constructed adjacent to the old three-door sluice which is currently at D’Edward, but is not fully operable.

The old sluice will also be rehabilitated to facilitate the discharge of flood- waters caused by heavy rains into the Atlantic Ocean even faster for the benefit of villages along the coast between the Abary and Berbice Rivers.