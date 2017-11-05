Battered teacher found unconscious in City

A 22-year-old teacher of Richard Ishmael Secondary School was found in an unconscious state at the corners of Princess Street and Louisa Rowe, Georgetown, early Sunday between 05:00 hrs and 06:00 hrs.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the woman who is currently hospitalised is on life support and suffers from brain injuries and a broken foot.

The teacher, Kescia Branche of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), had left home for a night of partying which from all indication changed for the worse.

According to her friend who was left to care for her (Branche’s) three-year-old son, the woman had planned to go to Palm Court on Saturday night with a male friend who had cancelled the date.

In fact, the woman’s friend Akeila (only name given) told the Guyana Chronicle that Branche had initially told her she was headed to Palm Court and left her apartment located in First Street, Cummings Lodge, at approximately 22:00 hrs.

It was Branche’s intention to catch the ladies free special, but given the time, it was not possible.

She told her friend that the person who was taking her to Palm Court was going to pay for her to get in but shortly after leaving, she returned home and seemed a bit upset.

“I asked her what was wrong, because she seemed a little upset and she said the person had an emergency and so she returned home. Then she said nothing seemed to be going right,” Akeila told this publication.

But her disappointment did not prevent her from heading out again, this time she called a taxi and told her friend that she will be home by 02:00 hrs.

“I wake up and it was after 06:00 hrs and she wasn’t home. I got worried and then though maybe she decided to stay out a bit later,” said the concerned friend. But as time passed, her worry increased and pushed her to place credit into her mobile device.

MISS CALLS

She called her friend but the phone was turned off. It was then she noticed that she had two missed calls from Branche.

“Two missed calls came through at 11:32pm from here… I don’t know why or for what, but I couldn’t answer because I was sleeping,” Akeila stated, while noting that she is unaware of any problems her friend may have .

Akeila said she regrets not questioning her friend more before she left Saturday night.

“She didn’t share anything with me, she didn’t give me any names… when she left the first time, a male friend came for her in a car. I didn’t see the colour of the car.”

The woman explained that she has no information about the child’s father as she and Branche never spoke of it.

Branche asked Akeila to keep the toddler on Thursday when they met at a supermarket in the community, an indication that she had planned her outing Saturday night. In fact, at that time, Akeila said she made a joke with Branche, “Like you get car man,” but her friend only laughed it off.

REALLY SAD

Akeila noted that she saw her friend enter a silver-coloured car, that day. “I am really sad; I should have insisted she tell me who she was going out with… I am sad, I wasn’t able to answer when she called,” the distraught woman told the Guyana Chronicle.

When Branche left her apartment, she was wearing a short, black jumpsuit, and sported a pink purse, Akeila said. She travelled to her destination in a taxi from one of the three services in the community. When she was found this morning, her purse, phone and other items were missing.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father Alfred Branche said he does not know what transpired or the source of the problem, but told the Guyana Chronicle that his daughter was found Sunday morning at the corner of Princess Street and Louisa Rowe by someone who alerted an ambulance.

His daughter was then taken to the hospital.

“She is unconscious… she suffered a broken leg and injuries to her head, she is on life support, in a critical but stable state… the doctors are observing her condition,” Alfred Branche said.

He disclosed that his daughter and her three-year-old son live alone and as far as he knows, she has no enemies. Alfred described his daughter as a friendly person and like Akeila, has no information about a boyfriend or her child’s father.

“My main concern is her recovery,” said the distraught father. Persons with information on what may have transpired are asked to call Kescia Branche’s family on 677-8733.