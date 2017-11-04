Reporter in trouble for defamatory Facebook post

THE Commander of ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Marlon Chapman, has obtained an order of injunction from the High Court against News Room reporter Leroy Smith for referring to him as a “SQUARE PEG IN A ROUND HOLE.”

The post, which was published on Smith’s Facebook page on May 17, 2017, under the heading ‘ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER MARLON CHAPMAN IS A SQUARE PEG IN A ROUND HOLE,’ caused the commander to file a case against Smith for damages for libel, a retraction and apology from Smith and an injunction restraining him from further publishing similar words on social media or the Internet.

Smith’s Facebook post read “Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marlon Chapman is a disgrace to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and someone who is a sorry ass excuse for a police officer and more so a senior one of that [of] a commander.”

Smith further ranted: “The man should be sent to the Strategic Management Unit or Mounted Branch where interaction with people and the public is to a lesser extent… he is an ineffective police officer with a very low approval rating and carries little confidence among his peers. Chapman is the typical example of a square peg in a round hole.”

The reporter even pointed out in his post that the GPF made a huge mistake when they made him (Chapman) a commander and they (GPF) again made another mistake when they made him commander of ‘A’ Division to “fill shoes he will never be able to.”

“The nation should however take comfort in the fact that he [Chapman] will never be the commissioner of police and given his very low approval rating and poor performance, it is only hoped that he never becomes as a deputy commissioner of police,” the post stated.

Smith in his post even suggested that the commander “should do the decent thing and resign.”

According to the court document shown to the Guyana Chronicle, the incident stemmed from an incident between the commander and a cameraman attached to the same news agency as Smith.

It is alleged that the cameraman approached the commander for a side interview and when the officer learnt that he was from the same news outlet as Smith, the commander allegedly responded “You are from that same place that batty boy Leroy Smith working. I am not talking to you.”

It was based upon the remarks made by the commander that Smith centred his Facebook rant against the commander.

During September, Attorneys Lyndon Amsterdam and Latoya Roberts, who represented the commander, were able to obtain an injunction against Smith during a hearing before Justice Gino Persaud.

The court was informed that the parties had come to an agreement and the commander said he did not want any money from Smith.

Smith had agreed to apologise to the commander and retract his statement made on his Facebook page. He was also ordered to pay for the commander’s legal fees and refrain from publishing, disseminating, and circulating to the public and electronically publishing on the World Wide Web any discriminatory words against the commander.

Failure to comply with the terms of this order would result in Smith being held in contempt of court and be liable to imprisonment or have his assets confiscated.