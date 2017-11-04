Ramjattan uneasy with sections of Slowe report

PUBLIC Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Friday declared that he has “fundamental differences in opinion” as it relates to some content in the Paul Slowe led Commission of Inquiry (CoI) report into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of the new 911 emergency system at the Brickdam Police Station, Ramjattan told reporters while Cabinet has not yet discussed the document, he has had the opportunity to peruse it and he does not find favour with some aspects.

The CoI report recommended that several members of the hierarchy of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) be disciplined due to several lapses uncovered after their investigation into the alleged plot to kill the head-of-state.

In fact, the report called for Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud to be made to resign or proceedings should be initiated in accordance with Article 225 of the Constitution to have him removed from office for misbehaviour. Sanctions were also recommended to be instituted against Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine.

It also called for Assistant Police Commissioner and head of Operations, Clifton Hicken to be disciplined for a series of alleged infractions; including failing to follow established policing procedures pertaining to the investigation into the plot.

The Paul Slowe-led Commission also recommended that Senior Superintendent, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum be replaced, citing poor leadership and questioning his role in the successes in solving crimes under his watch.

“I have looked at what was presented and I have some fundamental differences… but I am very glad that the CoI was held. It did bring out a number of things happening in our Police Force and it was a very useful exercise as every CoI,” said the public security minister.

Ramjattan declined to specify the differences in opinion he shares but stressed that the recommendations made by the CoI were only recommendatory and only President David Granger can implement same as he deems fit.

“It is for the President to go on and do what has to be done but I am certain the President is going to go on and ask people like myself what I think, and I will tell him what I think,” the minister told reporters.

Back in July, President Granger ordered a CoI into the matter and retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Paul Slowe, was appointed the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry.

Slowe was tasked with inquiring into the persons, places, time, circumstances and events by and through which allegations and reports came to be made of an intention or plan to assassinate the President.

The commission was also required to submit findings and recommendations to President Granger. This was done in September.