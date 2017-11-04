No arrest in CANU drug bust

FOLLOWING the discovery of over 147 pounds of cocaine found in several containers of white rice destined for Belgium last week, no arrest has been made as the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) continues its investigation.

On October 28, 2017, CANU and Container Control Programme (CCP) raided five 20 foot containers as it was docked at the John Fernandes Wharf Water Street, Georgetown which were loaded with white rice on behalf of SF Trading BV, Nederland.

Over 67 kilograms of suspected cocaine were uncovered randomly in sealed 45kg bags of rice.

A businessman, who is the alleged broker for the rice shipment was held by CANU in connection to the drug finding but was later release.