A tune, not a fact

— Min. Harmon dismisses PPP claims of plans to rig elections

MINISTER of State Joseph Harmon has dismissed claims by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) that President David Granger’s appointment of retired Judge, Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was an attempt to rig the 2020 elections.

“The PPP’s claims of Government’s attempt to rig elections is the continuation of a theme that started from when Surujbally was in office to no Surujbally to no chairman and now with the chairman… it is a tune that is not fact,” Harmon told a sizeable crowd during a meeting at the West Demerara Secondary School.

President Granger made the appointment of Patterson following a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo on October 20, 2017, when the head-of-state informed the latter of his disapproval of a third list of nominees which was submitted to him.

Harmon firmly defended the President’s decision, contending that he believes the President acted within the constitution.

The President reportedly resorted to the proviso in the Constitution under Article 161: 2 which allowed him to act independently and appoint a person of the judicial category to be chairman of the elections body.

Jagdeo submitted three lists, all of which were rejected by the President because he did not find any of the nominees “fit and proper.”

The minister of state explained to the audience that according to the constitution, the candidate must be a person who is qualified to be a judge of the High Court; should have been an attorney-at-Law for at least seven years; and in the absence of those two conditions, any other fit and proper person should be appointed.

Harmon contended that the President resorted to the proviso under Article 161:2 because Jagdeo’s nominations were restricting the President to pick someone who might favour him (Jagdeo).

Although President Granger did not give reasons for rejecting the list, the State Minister said it is not stated in the law for him to do so.

Chief Justice, Roxanne George-Wiltshire in a recent ruling had indicated that there is no legal requirement for the President to state reasons for rejecting a list, but it is her belief that in the furtherance of democracy he should.

“The law says one thing and the judge believes something based on democracy and these nebulous concepts on what is democracy,” said Harmon, adding that is important to understand that the judge said there is no legal requirement.

Going forward, he said despite the criticisms and accusations from the opposition, they stand ready to deliver at any time and will continue do so when they are elected again in 2020, 2025 and even 2030.

“They will be in the opposition and it has nothing to do with the chairman of GECOM, it has to do with the decision the people has made to let the Government deliver and continue to deliver on their behalf,” he said.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, also reminded the gathering that they will continue to send strong signals of their commitment to improving access to education, healthcare and other necessities.

“Guyana is in good hands,” said the minister, pointing out that they are committed to enquiring what needs to be done in every village so that everyone can enjoy the “good life.”