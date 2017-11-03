Teen killed in Albouystown accident

A West Ruimveldt teenager lost his life on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pickup at Barr and James Street Albouystown, Georgetown.

Dead is Ronaldo Jaundoo, 19, called “Beetle” of Lot 589 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Initial investigations revealed that motor pickup GVV 8249, driven by a 47-year-old man, was proceeding north on Barr Street while motorcycle CH 9086 ridden by Jaundoo was proceeding east on the northern side of James Street, when they collided.

Jaundoo was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyser test was administered on the driver and no alcohol was found. The driver is in custody assisting police with their investigation.

Relatives of the deceased are calling on the police to conduct a proper investigation and for justice to take its course.