Singh century gives Jaguars the upper hand

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, ( CMC) – Left-hander, Vishaul Singh, turned the page on his recent ordinary form for West Indies `A’ by stroking his seventh first-class hundred, as three-time reigning champions,Guyana Jaguars snatched the advantage on Day Two of their second round encounter against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The visitors piled up 357 in their first innings on Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground to lead Volcanoes by 206 runs, with Vishaul gathering a typically-controlled 119, and wicketkeeper, Anthony Bramble, missing out on three figures with 90.

Sherfane Rutherford, batting at number eight, smashed an entertaining 51.

Left-arm seamer, Obed McCoy, grabbed three for 56 on his first-class debut while off-spinners Tyrone Theophile (2-48), and Shane Shillingford (2-67), along with pacer, Sherman Lewis (2-81) all claimed two wickets each.

Volcanoes then found themselves in early trouble when experienced opener Devon Smith fell without scoring, pulling a short ball from fast-bowler, Keon Joseph, to be caught square on the on-side by Rutherford, with only 10 runs on the board in the third over of the innings.

Theophile, however, counter-attacked, striking five fours and a six in a 46-ball unbeaten 36, putting on 44 for the second wicket with Kirk Edwards, who was not out on 12.

Heading into Saturday’s penultimate day, Volcanoes require another 154 runs to make Jaguars bat again.

Starting the day tentatively placed on 117 for four, the visitors took control of the encounter courtesy of Vishaul and Bramble,who extended their overnight fifth wicket partnership to 174 before being separated.

Vishaul, resuming on 34, faced 252 deliveries and struck 11 fours while Bramble, on 13 not out at the start, faced 168 balls overall and counted 10 fours.

Once Bramble fell, Jaguars lost wickets steadily with four tumbling for 55 runs runs, with Vishaul, seventh out at 301.

Rutherford, however, arrived to lash six fours and four sixes in an enterprising 59-ball innings as the tail wagged albeit briefly.