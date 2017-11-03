President lays out Gov’t legislative agenda

— to tackle corruption, enhance business environment, strengthen good governance

PRESIDENT David Granger has outlined his administration’s “vigorous legislative agenda” for the remainder of the year and 2018, as he addressed the National Assembly during the opening of the 71st Sitting of the 11th Parliament.

And though most of his address was inaudible as a result of loud heckling from a placard-bearing opposition, the head-of-state with support from the governing side of the House, outlined his government’s achievements and intentions.

During his 55-minute address, he told parliamentarians that the focus of the coalition government’s agenda will be focused mainly, but not exclusively, on six principal areas.

President Granger made it clear that his administration intends to finalise all bills which have been introduced into the National Assembly including: the Cybercrime Bill 2016, Food Safety Bill 2016, Civil Aviation Bill 2017, Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission Bill 2017, Petroleum Commission of Guyana Bill 2017 and the Animal Welfare Bill 2016.

He told the House that his administration intends to modernise and update existing legislation to align same with international best practices, and noted that the National Assembly will be asked to approve legislation to modernise defamation laws to include, among other things, defamation via online, or Internet sources of communication.

He said too that efforts will be made to strengthen anti-corruption legislation while stressing that “corruption is corrosive to the common good”.

“It subverts institutions, inflicts injustices and impairs good governance. Your Government intends, with your support, to enact legislation aimed at strengthening our anti-corruption effort,” said President Granger, who was for the most part of his presentation inaudible.

He pointed too, to the Protected Disclosures Bill 2017 which is intended to “combat corruption and other wrongdoings by encouraging and facilitating disclosures of improper conduct in the public and private sectors”.

“We will also amend the Integrity Commission Act to ensure the independence of the Integrity Commission,” he said.

CORRECTIONAL SERVICE

President Granger disclosed that the administration intends to table the Guyana Prison Service (Amendment) Bill which will allow the Guyana Prison Service to transition from “a primitive, punitive force, into a rehabilitative and correctional service”.

Additionally, the President said efforts will be made to improve the administration of justice through the passage of the Witness Protection Bill, which aims to provide for the establishment of a programme for the protection of certain witnesses and other persons.

He pointed to the Juvenile Justice Bill 2017, which he noted provides for the establishment of facilities for the custody, education and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders.

A Health Information Systems Bill will also be introduced to regulate electronic information storage and retrieval of personal and medical data.

It also is proposed to replace the Public Health Ordinance of 1934 with a Health Promotion and Protection Bill, the President disclosed.

That aside, he alluded to the “outdated Antibiotics Act of 1951” which will be upgraded to cover both medical and non-medical use of antibiotics. The Nurses and Midwifery Bill will replace the archaic Nurses and Midwifery Ordinance of 1951, he said, while noting that the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance will be repealed and the functions and licensing of pharmacies will be incorporated into the Food and Drug Acts.

Additionally, President Granger said, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (Amendment) Bill is aimed at promoting a modern framework to enhance the functionality of the Guyana National Bureau of Standard (GNBS), resulting in improvements in the quality of goods and services to consumers.

A Solid Waste Management Bill will be laid to promote the modernisation of the regulatory framework for solid waste management, stated the head-of-state.

The institutional framework of the mining, telecommunications and business sectors will be enhanced, and in the case of mining, The Mining (Amendment) Bill will amend the Mining Act of 1989 so as provide for improved and sustainable management of the mining sector.

The passage of the Guyana Gold Board (Amendment) Bill is expected to improve the regulatory framework of the Guyana Gold Board and result in improved price recovery and increased gold declarations, the President added.

ENHANCING BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Moreover, the APNU+AFC coalition government intends to work towards enhancing the business environment. President Granger said trade facilitation and the regulation of e-commerce are expected to be boosted by the passage of the Electronic Single Window System and E- Commerce Bill, and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Bill.

Continuing on the business front, President Granger said efforts will be made to improve the regulatory framework of economic sectors, and noted that legislation will be introduced to support the regulatory framework for Guyana’s incipient petroleum sector. The Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Bill will replace the 1986 Act of the same name.

“A raft of regulations will also be made to support the emerging petroleum industry,” he stated. The President stressed too, the importance of small businesses to the country’s development and emphasised that it will be highlighted through the amendments to the Small Business Act. The new legislation will allow for small businesses to benefit from all types of government contracts.

Meanwhile, President Granger assured that his administration will ensure that Guyana complies with all international treaties and agreements it has signed on to. He told the House that Guyana has acceded to, and is a signatory to, a number of international agreements and conventions.

“Guyana is required to take legislative action to comply with our obligations under these agreements and conventions,” he stressed.

The head-of-state mentioned too, the Caricom Draft Model Consumer Protection Bill which is intended to promote consumer welfare and protection, while pointing to his Cabinet’s approval of Guyana’s accession to the 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, including its protocol of 1967. “This accession requires Guyana to enact legislation to treat with refugees,” he stated.

“Your Government, also, will be promulgating legislation to prevent the trafficking in weapons of mass destruction and to fulfill our obligations under international trade agreements, including those between Cariforum and the European Union,” said President Granger.

The APNU+AFC administration also intends to pursue regulations to fortify the country’s system of local government.