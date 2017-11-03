PPP stages protest in front Parliament

SCORES of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) supporters turned out in front of Parliament building on Thursday to protest President David Granger’s appointment of retired Judge, Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The President, who was scheduled to address the Parliament, was greeted by protestors and PPP parliamentarians who chanted that the President’s “unilateral” appointment is an attempt to rig the upcoming elections.

President Granger made the appointment following a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, on October 20, 2017 when he informed the latter of his disapproval of a third list of nominees which was submitted to him.

The President reportedly resorted to the proviso in the Constitution under Article 161: 2 which allowed him to act independently and appoint a person of the judicial category to be chairman of the elections body.

Jagdeo while on the protest line said he still believes that the President’s appointment was unconstitutional and illegal.

He pointed out that the PPP is cognisant of their court case but they intend to raise awareness of their belief by slowly escalating their protest actions.

“We have explained what our non-cooperation means… we are going to draw attention to the illegal action of the President and we have already started doing so with the diplomatic community… this will highlight how strongly we feel about value, freedom and democracy,” said Jagdeo.