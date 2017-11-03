One jailed, another granted bail

–for same stolen cell-phone

A 21-year-old man who robbed a 15-year-old secondary school student was on Thursday sentenced to two months’ jail by Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Kerry Sears, of Farmers Field, Sophia confessed that on October 28 at Aubrey Barker Road, he robbed the 15-year-old of a cell-phone valued $19,900 while using personal violence against the youngster.

According to reports, the teen had just exited Royal Castle on Aubrey Barker Road when he was confronted by Sears, who choked him and took away his cell-phone before escaping. The matter was reported to the police and Sears was arrested.

In his defence, Sears told the court, “All I tell the youth man when I rob he was, ‘Friend, right now time hard, so give me that phone.’” He also begged the magistrate to see with him; to be lenient.

But Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore told the court that Sears is wanted for similar matters at the Ruimveldt and Brickdam Police Stations.

As such, the Chief Magistrate had no alternative but to sentence him.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Royal Castle security guard, Mickhel Garraway, to whom he sold the phone was charged for receiving stolen property.

Garraway denied knowing at time Sears sold him the phone, this being on November 1, that it was stolen or unlawfully obtained.

According to Garraway, he had borrowed the phone from Sears to make a call, but that he didn’t wait around for him to give it back when he was done with it.

Police Prosecutor Moore made no objection to bail, but requested the conditions be attached to ensure the defendant reappears in court.

The Chief Magistrate released Garraway on $30,000 bail and adjourned the matter until November 9.