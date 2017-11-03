National Sports Policy definitely needed

IMAGINE seeking sponsorship almost countrywide and being made to go from place to place only to hear `no’ and be given the `royal run around’.

Frustrated is the suitable adjective that can be used to describe the state of mind of the cycling club administrators in Guyana.

The quartet of junior cyclists who were chosen to represent this dear land of ours at the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships in Barbados, jetted off yesterday to the `Land of the Flying Fish’ to represent the Golden Arrowhead at this year’s Junior Caribbean Road Racing Championships.

However, garnering the funds for that trip was no easy feat and comes at great personal expense. Curtis “Chappy” Dey, Briton John, Nigel Duguid and Jonathan Ramsuchit, are the four juniors who will be seeking glory in Barbados.

President of the Trojan Cycling Club (PSL), Steve Ramsuchit revealed that despite receiving monetary assistance from some corporate sponsors it was not nearly enough to cover the expenses for the four cyclists.

He also pointed out that it was very frustrating, as often some companies would redirect him to their head offices in the capital city; being based in Berbice it is sometimes challenging to make the long trip to Georgetown especially since sponsorship is not given.

Ramsuchit had to reach into his own pockets to ensure the trip to Barbados was on; however, the love of the sport is a motivating factor, thus he views this as a worthy sacrifice.

Government officials and administrators have repeatedly shied away from the possibility of a sport policy, this is something that should be integral to any nation looking to do well and be competitive on the international stage. Having examined at least three different National Sport Policies from countries around the world, a constant was found in those policies in that of sponsorship which is integral to the continued development of sport in any country.

However, sponsorship is something that should be beneficial to all parties involved, this is where a National Policy would come in to critical play. A good partnership between the private sector, government and sport associations is vital to the advancement of sport. That being said, one can only hope things improve and eyes are opened in the right places to the endless positive possibilities for sport in Guyana. should a policy be drafted.

Our young athletes won’t have to suffer and scrape to go out into the world as they seek not only individual honours but glory for the entire nation.