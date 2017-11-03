Looking impressive!

ONE of the passenger boarding bridges is being installed, as well as the platform to accommodate the new structures as expansion works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) progress.

The CJIA noted recently that the project will see a transformation of the Timehri facility. It will include a new arrival terminal building, two boarding bridges with the provision to install additional bridges at a later stage, increased duty-free shops, improved parking facilities and a renovated departures’ terminal.

Eight passenger boarding bridges are expected to be installed at the airport overtime.

The CJIA noted this week that night operations will resume at the airport today Friday, November 3, 2017.

Operations were interrupted from October 13, 2017, on specific days to facilitate the amalgamation of the existing main runway to a new taxiway, which when completed will be able to accommodate parking positions for large aircraft.

“The critical part of the merger is completed, and aircraft flight operations will be able to resume nightly operations from 18:00hrs tomorrow,” said Andre Kellman, the airport’s acting Chief Executive Officer.

The project entails the extension of the primary runway at the airport from 7,500 to 10,800 feet. This is to accommodate the BOEING 747-400 model aircraft.

In addition, closed circuit television (CCTV) systems with approximately 300 cameras will be installed, as well as elevators and escalators – two of each.

Chinese firm China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is executing the expansion project. In photograph is the framework for the boarding bridge being set up. (CJIA photo)