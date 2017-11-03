Jailed, fined for ‘ganja’ trafficking

A 39-YEAR-OLD South Sophia man was on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment, along with a fine of $57,000, by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for trafficking cannabis.

Kenneth Bovell, a landscaper, confessed that on November 1 at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, he had 38 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, around 18:05hrs on the day in question, ranks carrying out a raid on Lama Avenue intercepted Bovell and searched him.

During a search of a black plastic bag Bovell had in his hand, 35 small Ziplock bags of suspected cannabis was found inside.

The unrepresented man told the court that he had earlier bought the weed to make a tea with it for his nephew who suffers from asthma and is currently hospitalised.

The magistrate, after considering Bovell’s early guilty plea, handed down her sentence.