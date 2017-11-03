Colts and defending champions’ Jets battle tonight

By Joe Chapman

ALL-PURPOSE guard Akeem Kanhai will once against be the engineer by which Amelia’s Ward Jets will seek to retain their title tonight, when they face Ravens out of Georgetown at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

Jets became the only Linden side to claim honours in this biennial championship after they wrestled the crown from Ravens in 2015, at this very venue.

Back then, Kanhai has been their pilot, and tonight he will again be in tandem with his Jets teammate shooting guard, Orin Rose.

Knowing that Rose can show up with devastating effect from three-point territory, the Ravens will not get things easy against this duo of Rose and Kanhai, but with Adrian Webster, Akini Wilson, Joel Webster playing inside and Nathan Saul in the back court, the game is expected to be a crowd puller.

On the other hand, Ravens are still a force in local basketball. Led by guard, Travis Burnett, and the likes of Ryan Stephney, Dominic Vincent, and Tyrone Hamid, along with Jermain Slater, makes the match-up very interesting.

The first prize winners collects $300,000 while the beaten finalists $200,000.

The third place finisher will collect $100,000. The third place battle is between the current leading clubs from Linden in Victory Valley Royals and Georgetown’s Colts.